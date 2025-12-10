System Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Technologies Nordics AB i Göteborg
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a System Engineer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Own the elicitation and documentation of requirements from all the relevant stakeholders for the suspension system.
Maintain and govern the System and component requirement structure within the designated Requirement Management Tool (e.g. CarWeaver), ensuring traceability and version control.
Ensure proper alignment & documentation of System requirements and design assumptions with all relevant stakeholders, including hardware, software, testing, functional safety and supplier teams.
Work closely with Vehicle function owners at an application and platform level and ensure clear traceability of requirement for each planned software release.
Analysis of ECU System requirements and identify/derive the Network, Diagnostic and Software Download requirements.
Deriving/Defining the required UDS Services, Sessions, DIDs/DTCs/Routines based on the identified diagnostics requirements and SAE/ISO standards.
Updating ODX or similar equivalent Diagnostic requirements tool like Carcom/Candela Studio or similar tools.
Work closely with the verification and validation teams to define and execute the verification and validation plans.
Provide Technical guidance and own troubleshooting task related to system level issues.
Knowledge / Experience
Bachelor's / master's degree in electrical, electronics, computer or other appropriate engineering discipline.
Should have minimum 5 years of experience in Automotive SW / Systems development (SYS.1/SYS.2/SYS.3/SWE.1/SWE.2).
Extensive experience in automotive system engineering, preferably with suspension system within OEM or Tier 1 supplier environment.
Hands-on experience in working with requirement management tools, especially CarWeaver, or similar tools such as DOORS, Polarion, Elektra and System weaver.
Experience in Vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, CANFD, LIN, Ethernet. Etc
Strong analytical and documentation skills, with the ability to clearly communicate complex technical content.
Good understanding of functional safety according to ISO26262
Good understanding of Diagnostic protocols.
Experience in working with HW, System, SW developments
Strong knowledge on requirement management tool like Polarion ALM, Doors etc.
Good understanding on Automotive electronics
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
E-post: emelie.mansson@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "System Engineer - Suspension". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9638404