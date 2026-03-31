System Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a System Engineer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Responsibilities
Windows Migration & System Setup:
Install and upgrade remaining TFO computers from Windows 10 to Windows 11.
Follow established procedures to ensure computers meet requirements for TFO Test Rig Software Validation.
Perform deployment tasks using reference images, scripts, automated tools, or manual installation when required.
Workflow & Quality Assurance:
Ensure standardization including templates, playbooks, and coding guidelines.
Support testing in lab/pilot environments with proper rollback planning.
Update technical documentation in repositories as part of change processes.
Technical Environment:
Windows: Windows 10/11, Group Policy, AD/Intune.
Automation: PowerShell, Python, Git, Ansible.
Networking: DNS/DHCP troubleshooting, packet tracing.
Diagnostics: Event Viewer, logging, HW/SW troubleshooting tools.
Test Rig Tools: CANoe/Vector (CAN/LIN drivers, licensing, templates).
Documentation & Ticketing: Confluence, Jira, ServiceNow.
Security & Compliance:
Follow internal security requirements, including classification and logging policies.
Support internal compliance routines and audits.
Background checks may be required based on policy.
Communication & Reporting:
Participate in progress of follow-up meetings on Windows 11 migration.
Report blockers, issues, and deviations from the plan.
Experience / Background
Must-Have Skills:
2-4+ years of hands-on experience with Windows 10/11 deployment, upgrades, patching, lifecycle management.
Strong network troubleshooting skills (DNS, DHCP, packet tracing).
Solid hardware and software troubleshooting abilities.
Strong documentation skills in Swedish and English.
Meritorious
Familiarity with ITIL processes (Incident/Change/Problem).
Experience with ServiceNow or Jira.
Knowledge of Test Rigs, Test Vehicles, CAN, or LIN.
Experience with CANoe (installation, configuration, logging, licenses).
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Emelie.Mansson@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Windows System Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9830976