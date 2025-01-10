System Engineer - Electrical Installation
2025-01-10
System Engineer - Electrical Installation
A Snapshot of Your Day
You, along with your colleagues, will be responsible for producing parts of the customer documentation related to electrical systems. You will act as support for both the assembly and site teams, and your work will also involve some contact with subcontractors, purchasing, and the sales organization. Together, we operate at various interfaces where we are expected to be active and open to change and development.
How You Will Make an Impact
* You will take responsibility for order design within the electrical installation technology area.
* You create purchasing documentation according to the project schedule.
* You have the total responsibility for the entire circuit diagram of the gas turbine.
* You understand the requirements according to ATEX and can validate our intrinsically safe circuits.
* You follow up on project costs and work strategically to streamline our work methods to ensure our market position.
What You Bring
* You have either a relevant education or are have several years of experience in the field.
* You are innovative and inspiring with an interest in technology.
* You have good communication skills and appreciate collaboration with others.
* You are driven and take active personal responsibility to plan your time and work.
* Your potential experience with COMOS/SAP/PLM will be put to good use.
About the Team
You will be part of a team consisting of approximately 20 employees. We are a great bunch that values community and good collaboration. Even though you are new, you are never alone! We focus on diversity and welcome different thinkers to constantly develop our work methods.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
not later than 2025-01-31
