System Engineer - Automotive
2023-10-07
We are looking for a System Engineer with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be sucessfull in this role we see that you have +5 years of experience in this industry, good communication skills and able to communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and want to work in an international environment with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability and structural way of working.
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
As a System Engineer you will together with a team define the Epic and the capability, its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and when approved in technical forums, facilitate implementation all the way to release. You will be the technical leader for the creation of high-level solution concepts either on-board and/or off-board the vehicle.
The work is done at system level where interfaces between different ECUs must be taken into account.
You will be responsible for reviewing input requirements, system specifications and documentation, debugging possible defects in the system.
You will be responsible for dentifying and proposing possible solutions, analyze and anchor them with all the stakeholders.
You will also work close to agile software development teams to support implementation of proposed solutions. You will work in an agile environment and run technical discussions with a cross-functional setup.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Computer / Electronics Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Automotive Electrical Architecture
Communication protocols, CAN, LIN, Ethernet, Flexray
Vehicle ECUs
SystemWeaver
APIs
Requirement gathering
Vehicle ECU
JIRA
Confluece
ISO26262
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
We are a growing company where we put focus on our employees and customers. Så ansöker du
