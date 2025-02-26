System Developer Java
2025-02-26
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a System Developer Java Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Java System Developer.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
The Public Health Agency is looking for an experienced system developer (level 4) with well-developed Java skills (full stack). The consultant will be part of one of our agile development and management teams as a developer. You need to be confident in your knowledge and experience and have a well-developed ability to collaborate and advise between operations and internal stakeholders, as well as have a deep understanding of regulatory compliance. The Public Health Agency has a national responsibility for public health issues. Our task is to promote good and equal health, prevent diseases and injuries, and work for effective infection control and protect the population from various forms of health threats. Our ongoing projects and administrations deliver system support for, among other things, infection tracking, digital sharing of genetic sequencing data, grant management, vaccinations, antibiotic resistance, fee management, supervision, permits and follow-ups, and monitoring. The consultant may, if deemed necessary, also be part of other assignments.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain applications using Java 21 or later.
Utilize strong knowledge of MariaDB and SQL for database systems.
Create user interfaces with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
Collaborate using GitLab, Docker Swarm or similar, and Kafka.
Develop web applications with Angular (17+ or later).
Design and implement microservices with Quarkus, Microprofile, and Jakarta EE.
Manage data storage with minIO and StorageGrid S3.
Improve performance across frontend, backend, database, performance testing, and load testing
Implement CI/CD pipelines and automate deployments.
Build and maintain system integrations with REST Open-API.
Ensure IT and information security compliance in applications.
Requirements:
At least 10 years of programming experience, with a focus on Java development.
Strong teamwork and collaboration skills.
Familiarity with regulatory-controlled operations.
Very good experience in IT and information security and developing secure applications, securing communication between different microservices
Good knowledge and experience of Hibernate JPA or similar technologies
Proficiency with Grafana, Portainer, and Atlassian products
Excellent communication skills in Swedish, both spoken and written.
Merit Requirements:
Very good experience with Kubernetes.
Good experience integrating with Nextflow or similar microbiological analysis platforms.
Experience working with IT systems for integration with microbiological analyses.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se
9188047