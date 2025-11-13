System developer
2025-11-13
Department of Forest Resource Management
Do you want to help translate research into practical solutions that contribute to a sustainable future? As a system developer with us. You will become a key person in developing AI that strengthens the environmental monitoring of the future.
About the position
You will contribute to the development and implementation of AI methods for analyzing remote sensing data. The goal is to transform small-scale experimental models into robust, real-world applications that provide concrete value in environmental monitoring. This is a focused position for someone who enjoys working close to the research front line while keeping one foot firmly in the real world. You will be a key node in various project contexts, interacting with researchers, technical staff and students.
Your profile
PhD in computer science or a related field, with at least 5 years of professional experience as a systems developer. The applicant should have solid experience working in Python, geospatial data and databases, and have experience in putting AI products into real-world use. As we are an international research environment but with a local focus, the applicant should have good communication skills in English.
Meritorious are;
• Knowledge in remote sensing
• Practical experience working with neural networks and federated learning
• Experience in HPC environments
• Working with large data sets and time series
• Experience working with Django
About us
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, The National Inventories of the Landscapes in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 110 employees. More information can be found here.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 04 December 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
