System Developer
2025-04-05
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking an experienced System Developer to support BRÅ in Stockholm. The consultant will work in a cross-functional development team, contributing to robust and user-friendly system solutions that support crime prevention research and analysis.
This assignment falls under the Kammarkollegiet framework agreement and requires a senior consultant who is both technically skilled and team-oriented.
Key Responsibilities:
Development using Java SE and Java EE with focus on:
JPA (Java Persistence API)
EJB (Enterprise JavaBeans)
CDI (Contexts and Dependency Injection)
JSF (Java Server Faces)
Database development and integration with systems such as:
MySQL, MSSQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB
Cross-functional collaboration to design solutions aligned with business strategies
Focus on UX/UI for intuitive and accessible interfaces
Mentorship and knowledge-sharing with junior developers
Requirements:
Minimum Competence Level 4
Demonstrated experience in: a) Java SE/EE with mentioned frameworks b) Database-driven application development c) Agile team collaboration and cross-department integration d) UX design principles e) Mentorship roles
Excellent command of Swedish (spoken and written)
Preferred Qualifications (Meritorious):
Experience with BI tools like Power BI, Qlik Sense, or Tableau
Previous assignments at a judicial/public authority
Background in statistics-related projects or data analysis
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
