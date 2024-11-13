System Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-11-13
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Traffic Control System's main responsibility is traffic steering and traffic optimization within the Radio Access Network (RAN).
The scope of our unit in the System Department of Product Engineering Unit RAN Services spans from early concept studies through systemization and supporting during development to deployment in the field. The technical domain we drive and develop includes higher-layer interfaces and protocols, algorithms for mobility, connection handling, dual connectivity, and carrier aggregation.
We are looking for colleagues that will work within all the phases of the product development with emphasis on the sophisticated traffic steering functions that is key to an outstanding 5G, and further on 6G system!
In this role you will join a community of our highly qualified system engineers spanning across the globe, working to develop the best performing products in the industry. You will drive innovation with us through system studies on various abstraction levels and interact with developers and testers both locally and at our international sites.
What you will do:
* Develop word-class functionality within the newest generations of mobile communication network
* Break down requirements for, and systemize, functionalities like; mobility, dual connectivity, carrier aggregation and RAN Services, including voice, slicing, and fixed wireless access (FWA)
* Systemize higher layer RAN interfaces
* Engage with customers in technical presentations
* Work both in teams and individually
The skills you bring:
* MSc level (or higher) in a technical field or the equivalent level of knowledge. Education and experience in telecommunication are positive
* Experience with RAN technologies: skills in working with Radio Access Network systems, including Massive MIMO, beamforming, and other features
* An ability to plan and drive your work, as well as collaborate in teams to reach common goals
* A positive approach and can-do mindset
* Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills
* Excellent speaking and writing skills in English
Additional skills you possess that would be an asset to the position:
* Programming and scripting skills: C/C++, Python and/or Java. Experience with software development practices like version control (Git) and CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment)
* Experience with simulations and modelling: ability to use tools like MATLAB or system simulators to design, model and optimize RAN performance
* Experience in Agile methodologies
* Knowledge, experience, and background from working as a System Developer
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates selected. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "755916-42974443". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Aleksandra Rusa-Warda 00000000 Jobbnummer
9009151