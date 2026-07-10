System Developer - Cybersecurity
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
We are looking for a System Developer who can blend software development expertise with a strong interest in security. In this role, you'll contribute directly to RaySearch's mission: advancing cancer treatment through innovative software. By ensuring that our products are designed and implemented securely, you help protect both patients and healthcare professionals and strengthen the reliability of the tools they depend on.
About the role
As a System Developer within cybersecurity, you will play a key role in shaping our secure development practices. You will work closely with development teams to embed security into the software development lifecycle and ensure that our products follow industry-leading standards. The role combines hands-on application security work—such as secure code reviews, threat modeling, and penetration testing—with knowledge sharing, training, and collaborative support to help teams make informed security decisions.
This is an ideal role for a developer who enjoys cybersecurity and wants to contribute by guiding others, elevating security awareness, and helping teams work securely and effectively together.
Your main tasks
Work with development teams to implement application security best practices throughout the SDLC.
Participate in threat modeling (e.g., STRIDE) and risk assessments for new and existing applications.
Assist in designing and implementing cybersecurity controls in products.
Ensure compliance with cybersecurity frameworks and standards.
Contribute to developer security awareness training and promote secure development practices.
Perform secure code reviews, static/dynamic analysis, and penetration testing.
Develop and maintain secure coding guidelines and security documentation.
Support the preparation of cybersecurity documentation for regulated products (including FDA-related frameworks).
Your profile
You are a developer with a strong interest in cybersecurity and secure design. You enjoy sharing knowledge, collaborating with others, and supporting development teams in building secure solutions. You communicate clearly, work constructively across functions, and contribute to a culture where security is a natural part of everyday development.
Required skills
Strong understanding of software development practices and the ability to read, analyze, and evaluate code for security and quality aspects.
Strong understanding of application security principles (e.g., OWASP Top 10, secure coding).
Experience with threat modeling and risk analysis.
Excellent ability to produce clear, structured security and compliance documentation.
It's an advantage, but not required, if you also have experience of:
Working in regulated environments (e.g., medical devices, embedded systems).
Hands-on experience with security testing tools (e.g., SonarQube, Burp Suite).
Familiarity with FDA cybersecurity guidelines, the IEC 8100x series, or IEC 62443 for industrial/embedded systems.
Integrating security into CI/CD pipelines (Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions).
Our Culture
Culture at RaySearch is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Rekryterare
Anders Nordqvist anders.nordqvist@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
9999494