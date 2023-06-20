System Developement Engineer to Haldex
System Development Engineer
In the process of further strengthening the Haldex System Development Department we are looking for an experienced system engineer for the development of new product lines to Haldex. The System Development position plays an essential role in defining, driving, and coordinating the global activities related to system engineering of new product lines internally and developing customer relations for customer input.
At Haldex you will be a part of our R&D team with colleagues and internal stakeholders all around the world. In the office in Landskrona you will have close colleagues to interact and collaborate with. You will have the opportunity to have an impact on the development and innovation of new systems. Haldex has a flexible remote working policy, wellness subsidy & a gym at the site.
Job Description:
The System Development Engineer is responsible for coordinating and managing systems requirements in cross functional teams and executing tasks defined in the Haldex Project Management Model. The responsibility of the System Development Engineer spans from defining architecture and interfaces, break down system requirements to sub-projects and to competencies to IP support related to systems. The role includes close cooperation both internally and with customers why communication skills are essential. The product is built on sub modules which are combined to a complete brake system in different configuration to meet the customer demand why system engineering is a demand and knowledge of functional safety (ISO 26262). Project management of prototype projects and platforms project can be part of the responsibility.
Key roles and responsibilities
System and architecture specification
Optimize designs in terms of cost and function, balancing mechatronics, and software
Evaluation of new technologies to include in platform scope to meet requirements
Requirement management on system level and distribution of requirement to sub systems
Customer communication for requirement specification and relation building
Management of technical projects and innovation projects
Support in reporting project status to the project sponsor and steering council.
External project status reporting to customer
Quality assurance of product and process according to APQP
Develop and manage documentation of project
Assisting sales with product material and drive/participate in customer dialogues and events
Experience:
It 's an advantage that you have some years of system development or technical project management, preferably within the automotive business with Tier1/Tier2 supplier role experience. Platform and customer application coordination with OEM requirements on development process procedures and project management. Development of new products involving multi-site development.
Key competencies
Deep technical knowledge in vehicle systems - Mechatronics, electronics, software
Systems knowledge (understanding how a system is used in vehicle and how to optimize sub systems to an optimal system solution)
Innovative and open for creating proposals for patent applications
Product and Process knowledge, Commercial vehicles, Brake systems
Business acumen, customer knowledge and impact
Financial discipline, managing and understanding budget and business case parameter impact
Scope, risk, and project time management
ISO 26262 and Quality management of project according to APQP
Leadership: Leading cross-functional team communication, achieving results through influence
Communication skills
Comfortable in presenting and ability to adapt to audience
Fluent in Swedish, English and preferably German
Innovative, inspirational and initiative taker
For further information about the position please contact Anders Lindqvist, Director System Development, 0418-47 60 00. Please send your application to petra.fransson@haldex.com
no later than July 1st, 2023.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-01
E-post: petra.fransson@haldex.com
Petra Fransson petra.fransson@haldex.com 0418476029
