System Designer - Lighting Functions
EDAG, one of the leading global engineering experts with heritage from the automotive industry, serves its customers with complete development responsibility, ranging from concept work to even building prototypes. Whether it is software development, development of future mobility solutions, sustainability, design engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing engineering or various other engineering requests, EDAG has successfully helped its clients take the next technology leap, for more than 56 years.
We at EDAG simply claim to be our customer's global mobility and industry engineering experts! EDAG Engineering Scandinavia AB is the Scandinavian subsidiary of the EDAG Group. With an origin from Gothenburg, we have naturally become an important partner to the western region of Sweden. More and more customers are discovering our ability to deliver local engineering capabilities within a wide range of areas - not seldom in combination with other global EDAG sites, colleagues and competences to accommodate larger projects and undertakings.
Responsibilities:
Leading the system design work in exterior lighting area for adaptive headlamp functions.
Analyzing functions from a complete product level down to SW function.
Translating high level requirements into actionable system and SW level requirements
Fault tracing of logical discrepancies of the functionality.
Aligning with suppliers on expected features and requirement fulfillment.
Improving functionality on system level with new/better implementation.
Creation of Technical Safety Concept (TSC), Threat Analysis and Risk assessment (TARA) documents.
Required Skills:
M.Sc. or a B.Sc. degree in electrical/electronic engineering or equivalent
Experience as system designer (2+ years)
Exterior lighting experience from automotive OEM or T1 supplier (5+ years)
CarWeaver and Elektra experience
Supplier management experience
System Safety ISO 26262 and Cyber Security ISO 21434
Excellent skills in English, both verbal and written
Personality Traits:
Open-minded, positive and proactive attitude towards work
Eagerness to learn new methods and being able to think outside the box
Leadership skills
Meritorious:
Knowledge in vehicle communication protocols (CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet)
VPDS (Volvo Cars Product Development System) knowledge
Knowledge in System and SW development, and testing
