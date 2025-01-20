System Designer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
In 2020, Volvo Cars released its first fully electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, with ambitions to electrify its entire line-up by 2030. Electrification of the vehicles and the entire energy ecosystem around them is at the core of Volvo Cars' strategy and a highly prioritized area within our company.
The Energy Management department is responsible for major components of the electric vehicle systems at Volvo Cars. Within this, the Charging Software team is dedicated to delivering critical functionality for DC and AC charging systems, ensuring seamless integration with global charging infrastructures.
Our DC Charging team is leading the systemization of technologies such as Plug and Charge (ISO 15118), DC Bidirectional Charging, the North American Charging Standard (NACS), and DC Booster Charging. These areas are key to ensuring Volvo Cars remains at the forefront of electric mobility.
What you'll do
As a System Designer, you will be at the heart of our DC Charging team, responsible for developing and managing system architecture and interfaces for key technologies.
System Design: Define and maintain system requirements, architecture, and interfaces for DC charging functionalities, ensuring compliance with international standards.
Project Coordination: Lead efforts to manage project timelines, risks, and dependencies, ensuring timely and high-quality delivery of system designs.
Feature Development: Drive the systemization of core technologies such as Plug and Charge, DC Bidirectional Charging (e.g., Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Home), DC Booster Charging, and NACS integration.
DC Booster Charging Expertise: Develop and refine solutions for interoperability during booster charging, ensuring compatibility between 400V and 800V charging architectures. This includes designing system requirements for power electronics and inverter management, optimizing performance, and resolving challenges related to voltage and current management during fast charging.
Cross-Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with software developers, hardware teams, testers, and external infrastructure providers to ensure seamless functionality and alignment.
Problem Solving: Address system-level challenges, propose innovative solutions, and engage with global partners to resolve compatibility issues.
Your contributions will directly impact the customer experience, making charging effortless, efficient, and intuitive.
What you'll bring
A B.Sc. degree in engineering (electrical, electronics, software engineering, or equivalent).
Experience in system design or architecture for embedded systems, with exposure to automotive or energy-related technologies.
Knowledge of DC charging systems, including Plug and Charge, DC Bidirectional Charging, DC Booster Charging, and global charging standards (e.g., CCS, ISO 15118, NACS).
Understanding of power electronics and inverters, particularly in the context of voltage conversion and fast charging interoperability between 400V and 800V systems.
Strong project coordination skills, with the ability to manage cross-functional collaboration effectively.
Proficiency in tools like Elektra, SystemWeaver, or equivalent platforms.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
A valid B-category driver's license (and ideally, a passion for cars!).
Who are you?
You are a proactive problem-solver with a keen interest in developing cutting-edge technologies for electric mobility.
Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you excel at bringing diverse teams together to achieve common goals.
You are structured and detail-oriented, with strong organizational skills that help you navigate complex projects.
With an adaptable mindset and a passion for innovation, you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
