Join DevPort as a System designer!
We are seeking an experienced system designer. Do you have a strong background in system design and a desire to work with leading-edge technologies - we want you to join us!
As a System designer at DevPort, you are a consultant and part of our area digital solutions in Gothenburg. You will work with in-house teams or at one of our product-developing client sites.
Key Responsibilities:
• Over 3 years of experience in system design and/or system verification within the automotive industry.
• Develop and maintain requirements and standards to ensure high system performance.
• Participate in and develop in-house testing to validate system functionality.
• Review component designs, testing methods, and results for quality assurance.
• Collaborate with other teams and stakeholders for alignment and knowledge transfer.
• Ensure safety and reliability of systems using ISO 26262 and FMEA.
• Plan activities and manage project timelines to meet development goals.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, or equivalent work experience.
• Experience with requirement and version management systems such as SystemWeaver or CarWeaver.
• Knowledge of product development processes, specifically within the automotive sector (e.g., VPDS - Volvo Product Development System).
• Strong background in system design and/or system verification, focusing on safety and reliability.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a merit.
What We Offer:
• Diverse and Challenging Assignments: Engage in exciting projects with various clients and industries where your skills will be highly valued.
• Flexible Compensation: Choose between a higher salary or more vacation time-it's your choice!
• Inspiring Work Environment: Participate in fun activities and conference trips that strengthen the team and create memorable experiences.
• Continuous Development: Enhance your skills through our special projects and lunch lectures covering topics from social skills and stress management to advanced battery technology.
• Innovative Tasks: Work with cutting-edge products and the latest technologies in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
Application
If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, apply by following the steps below.
If you have any questions, send an email to Elin Thulin at elin.thulin@devport.se
We are looking forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Jönköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 500 people in three competence areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defence industry and other development-intensive industries.
