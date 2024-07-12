System Designer

Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-07-12


We are looking for:
An engineer with +4 years of experience in function and system design to strengthen our team. You will work with existing and new functionality in current and upcoming car projects and electrical architectures. To use your experience and competence to develop, define and verify robust system designs and technical solutions and customer function behaviors.
We believe that you have:
• Experience from advanced function- and system designs, systemization, and modelling
• Experience from requirement development and decomposing of requirements on different abstraction layers, and knowledge about dependencies between components.
• Experience from systemization of safety critical functions and therefore knowledgeable in how to apply the standards ISO26262, and cyber security.
• Experience in tools as Electra (signal data base) and CarWeaver (SWRS)
• Knowledge of SDB (Signal Data Base) changes affecting the software.
• Proficiency in wireless network communication and vehicle communication protocols (CAN/LIN/Ethernet).
• understanding and designing of diagnostic solutions for the system
• Be able to provide technical trade-offs concerning systems, functions, modules, components and interfaces and secure deliveries in the decided area.
• Work with customer's interests, stakeholders, and suppliers to establish high-level system design, help establish the system design information models and documentation requirements.
• Integration of Hardware and Software
• M.Sc. degree in SW engineering, Mechatronic or equivalent competence.
Bonus Skills
• HW design knowledge
• Functional design
• Use case understanding
• Driver's license B or European equivalent is desirable
Personal skills
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Strong in network building
• Able to keep track of many things at the same time, and knowing how to prioritize
• Possibility to merge different opinions to a conclusion
