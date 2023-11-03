System Design Engineer
Your Responsibilities:
As our Battery Safety Leader, you'll be the expert in Battery Safety Attributes. Your key responsibilities include:
Defining requirements and ensuring the right safety measures during development.
Building a strong network and balancing stakeholder needs.
Leading and guiding a team of Safety engineers.
Collaborating with external stakeholders to influence safety standards.
Supporting projects and tech teams in safety assessments and recommendations.
Participating in safety assessments, external committees, and safety-related discussions.
Balancing electrical, mechanical, and functional safety requirements.
Who You Are:
You're a senior expert in the safety of electrical and electronic components, especially batteries, within the automotive industry. To excel in this role, you possess:
At least 5 years of experience in safety within electric drivelines and 2 years in battery technologies/systems.
An MSc in Electrical or Electronics, Mechatronics, Physics, or similar.
Fluent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Your Meritorious Qualifications:
Knowledge of Volvo Group Development processes.
Experience in project management or component ownership.
Familiarity with commercial vehicle operations.
