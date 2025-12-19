System Architect/ Embedded developer Automotive
2025-12-19
Assignment description and requirementsProfessional Galaxy is looking for a deeply skilled consultant to support an assignment focused on ECU software development in the automotive domain. You need at least 10+ years experience in automotive and software development. Worked both on architecture level and with software development. Key Competencies: Experience working with Automotive software platform. Deep understanding of automotive E/E architecture. Strong experience in C programming for embedded systems. Proven background in ECU SW development within the automotive industry. Knowledge of middleware, ARM architecture, and CAN protocols. Familiarity with AUTOSAR standards. Other
Start: ASAP
Remote: No
Period: 6 months
Location: Sweden\Stockholms län\Södermanlands län, ,City:Södertälje (SÖDERTÄLJE)
Deadline: 2026-01-16
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
