System Architect - Safety Traction Battery Software
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a System Architect - Safety Traction Battery Software.
Our client is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience through innovation to simplify people's lives. They offer you the chance to make a significant impact in a company with unique opportunities for growth and meaningful contribution.
Research & Development
At Research & Development, you will play a key role in contributing to the next generation of luxury vehicles. Alongside engineers from around the world, you and your team will develop innovative, human-centric car technology that makes life simpler and more enjoyable for people.
The System and Architect team is part of the department "Battery Control & ECU Platform," which belongs to the "Energy and Propulsion" unit. This department is responsible for providing designs for concepts, systems, and controls within the electrical energy storage domain (traction battery). Multiple development teams in this department focus on developing, verifying, and releasing high-quality products for the next generation of hybrid and electric vehicles.
In line with an ambitious electrification strategy, our client is moving toward in-house development of key software components for the traction battery management system. This transition, combined with a roadmap for new technologies, highlights the importance of system safety, where your experience will be crucial.
Main Responsibilities:
You will join the System and Architects team, which includes highly skilled engineers specializing in various fields such as System Safety, Diagnostics, and Software Architecture. Your responsibilities will include:
Defining the functionality and architecture for the electrical energy storage domain.
Collaborating with other teams within the energy and propulsion unit.
Setting the framework for development teams within the department.
Contributing expertise in system safety to the traction battery domain.
Qualifications:
A degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Deep knowledge of functional safety during the concept phase (ISO26262 Part 3) and system-level development (ISO26262 Part 4). Familiarity with other parts of the standard is a plus.
Proven experience delivering safety work products such as HARA, FSC, TSC, and proficiency with analysis methodologies like FTA, FMEDA, FMEA.
Knowledge of processes, methods, and tools for functional safety and system engineering in the automotive industry.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
Additional Qualifications:
Experience in the HV-battery domain or other parts of the electrical driveline.
Experience or knowledge of Cyber Security and ISO21434.
Desired Attributes:
Maintains a positive attitude and focuses on possibilities rather than obstacles.
Is structured and has strong documentation skills.
Enjoys collaboration, knowledge sharing, and guiding others in a team or cross-functional environment.
Is proactive and persistent in achieving goals, while knowing when to be flexible to meet objectives.
