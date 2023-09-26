System Architect - CSI
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Can you see yourself in the center, creating technical system solutions paving the way for development of the next generation electrical and electronic Architecture
Join the System Design team within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) as System Architect, in the exciting journey to develop the future Volvo group advanced Electrical & Electronics Architecture to deliver a Sustainable transport Solution. Apply here!
Who We Are
Within Vehicle Technology, the role of Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to advance the Electrical and Electronics architecture of our truck's platform by developing and maintaining robust hardware, communication interface, and software platform.
System design team within CSI has the system responsibility for technology area including topologies, Power management, diagnostics etc., creating technical system solutions paving the way for development of Electrical & Electronics architecture and implementation of functions within the CSI domain.
Our System Engineers/ Architect is technically driving and supporting engineers in developing future Electrical platform. We work in an Agile way with the culture of empowering people to grow and have the trust and courage to act. We thrive on teamwork, open dialogue and learning in a fast-paced environment.
What You Will be Doing
As our System Architect you will guide the technical teams developing systems and solutions aligned with the business and EE architecture strategies. This involves all kind of development, from early advanced engineering and pre studies, up to quality and maintenance activities.
Key activities will be to define and own the EE infrastructure runway upon which functionalities and services will be developed, as well as to secure contribution to establish larger high-level architectural system steps.
A very important task for you as a system architect is to bring the holistic system view to the CSI teams, explain the context and the reference architecture, provide design principles and guidelines and ensure that we have a consistent roadmap of the platform development across the different areas.
In addition to that, you will of course collaborate closely with the development teams during implementation of new functions and solutions.
Furthermore, you will be involved in exploring concepts and mature platform solutions from all aspects, from physical architecture to logical software architecture, and you will do that to secure the long-term strategies and development of the complete EE system.
Who You Are
You are an experienced System Design Engineer or architect with a passion for automotive software development and a deep understanding of Automotive EE and SW embedded system . You thrive in a collaborative environment where you can work and guide development teams. Your strong analytical and problem-solving skills enable you to make critical decisions and drive continuous improvement
To succeed in your new role, we think you have:
Strong experience in embedded Electrical & Electronics systems, preferably in the automotive industry
Significant experience in developing HW and SW platforms for complex embedded systems
Competent in system engineering discipline especially system design and architecture
Good knowledge of SW platforms such as Classic and Adaptive Autosar, Linux, Automotive Android
Knowledge of Automotive standards and practices related to Functional Safety and Cyber Security
Knowledge of in-vehicle communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, diagnostic protocol, SOME/IP etc.)
What you will get?
Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team that works with the application development teams in delivering Software Solutions for trucks around the world
You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Kiran Y R, Act GTM Syst Design &Application Support. Email: kiran.yr@volvo.com
Are you ready to join our team and shape the future of the transportation industry together with us? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8142553