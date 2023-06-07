System Architect - Autonomous Transport Solution Platform
Dear future Software Architect at Scania Autonomous Solution - so happy You found this ad
We hope that you are an experienced software architect who is up for your next challenge! Maybe you are looking for an opportunity to transform your idea into reality - or maybe you dream of helping to address some of the most difficult engineering problems of the twenty-first century to enable our vehicles to drive autonomously on public roads? If this is you, please continue to read.
About the system architect team
The mission of your team is to ensure the operational stability of the Autonomous Vehicle Stack as a whole and that it performs as expected. You may spend a day crafting theories and instruments to measure the system's performance, testing the system on our cutting-edge prototype vehicles, deploying and integrating new software, and making sure it works seamlessly. Your team is responsible for
• Design, configure, and implement the software platform and middleware for our autonomous trucks
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define system requirements, interfaces, and integration strategies for autonomous truck systems.
• Troubleshoot and resolve software issues related to the platform and middleware, working closely with other engineering teams to identify root causes and implement effective solutions.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in autonomous vehicle technology and middleware solutions, and contribute to the ongoing improvement and innovation of our products.
Your Skills
• Experience in software development, with a focus on platform and middleware engineering is highly desirable
• Strong understanding of C++, real-time embedded systems, software architecture, and design principles.
• Familiarity with communication protocols such as CAN & Ethernet
• Strong knowledge of DDS, UDP, TCP & IPC
• Experience with Linux & Other POSIX OS 's desirable.
• Good communication skills and a preference for cross-functional work
If you consider this to be your dream job and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Who I am as your manager?
I am here to help our team succeed and have fun at work every day. I constantly seek to maintain diversity as one of our team's top priorities, since it increases productivity and fun at work.
In May 2022, I got the mission to lead, bring joy and develop a motivated group of talented people. Now, I witness them joking and cooperating daily. The most significant part of my day is spent thinking about and reading about how to inspire my co-workers to develop and reach their full potential.
If you are curious about me I encourage you to check my Linkedin profile.
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working, and we think you will fit perfectly into that mindset.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.
Your future manager,
Mansoureh Jesmani, Deployment and infrastructure, +46 (0)8 553 503 59, mansoureh.jesmani@scania.com
Application
Apply with your CV and relevant certificates as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously. You don't have to include a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
