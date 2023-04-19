System Analyst
2023-04-19
What you'll be doing:
• Supporting business stakeholders, Project Managers and colleagues on non-functional requirements, IT operations and service quality.
• Communication to and coaching of our stakeholders across business, development and operations domains on service quality and increase adoption of client's Requirement Catalogue across the organization.
• Translating business requirements into service quality attributes and vice versa.
• Driving transparency and liaising with decision-makers to enable risk conscious go-live decisions.
• Creating awareness through capturing and sharing knowledge to stakeholders by evolving and strengthening e.g., training material, community of practice and Technology Standards.
• Gathering insight from Stakeholders to develop and improve our practices.
• Gathering insight from Stakeholders to increase richness and re-use of non-functional requirements in our Requirement Catalogue.
You'll join a vibrant self-organizing team where your ideas are always welcome, and your contribution is always valued. The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Who You Are?
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us. To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
• Are experienced in communication including communicating technical topics to both technical and non-technical audience,
• Have experienced both good and bad services and learnt why service quality is essential to factor in from the start,
• Possess people and stakeholder management skills,
• Are a team player with a proactive attitude,
• Are also able to work independently, conduct analysis and assessments,
• Share actively your knowledge and experience to enable initiatives to be successful and to strengthen our team's performance and skills,
• Are solution oriented and deliver measurable value,
• Possess good analytical skills, flexible and proactive mindset and can-do attitude,
• You enjoy working in an international environment.
Your experience and background:
• University degree in business administration, technology or similar.
• Written and spoken English is required.
• 3-6 years' working experience in IT and with some practical experience working with requirements. Experience from practically operating IT services is a plus.
• You have demonstrated experience in facilitating discussions with stakeholders with different levels of seniority.
• Good knowledge of IT operations, IT best practices and industry trends.
• Banking experience is a big plus!
• Proficient in ITIL and SAFe methodologies, preferably with Requirement Management, is a plus.
• Experience working in agile teams and knowledge of JIRA & Confluence is a plus.
