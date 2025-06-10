System Administrator to global tech company
2025-06-10
We are currently looking for an experienced System Administrator for a 12-month full-time assignment, starting June 1st, 2025, and ending May 30th, 2026. This role will be based in Solna, Stockholm, and follows a hybrid work model (mix of on-site and remote). You will be working directly with our client, contributing to the delivery of robust and scalable systems infrastructure.
About the role:
As a System Administrator, you 'll play a critical role in maintaining and enhancing system reliability, contributing to high availability solutions, and supporting both operational and project-based work. You 'll be expected to bring strong UNIX/Linux expertise, scripting ability, and a proactive mindset to solve complex issues and automate recurring tasks.
This position is ideal for someone who thrives in a collaborative setting, is comfortable working flexible hours (including occasional nights and weekends), and is eager to contribute to the development of robust infrastructure and support practices. If you 're a problem-solver with a drive for innovation and a solid background in systems administration, we encourage you to apply.
Key Responsibilities:
• Provide advanced UNIX/Linux support (OEL, Linux)
• Perform virtual server builds (Linux/Oracle)
• Participate in high availability system design and configuration
• Manage multiple project tasks and deadlines effectively
• Take part in Change and Incident Management processes
• Handle on-call duties and troubleshoot critical issues
• Develop automation scripts using Shell/Perl
• Assist team members with technical issues and contribute to knowledge sharing
• Work with RHCS clusters and multi-pathing software
• Actively engage in technical discussions and community meetings
Preferred Qualifications and Experience:
• 4+ years of UNIX/Linux system support experience
• RHCE/OEL certification is a strong advantage
• Solid understanding of SAN/storage redundancy
• Knowledge of Windows and VMware is beneficial
• Strong communication skills in both verbal and written English
• Ability to work flexible hours, including some nights and weekends
• Self-motivated and able to take initiative in solving problems proactively
• Comfortable working both independently and in a team environment
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
Kontakt
Marin Djurhuus Jóhannudóttir +46708152494
