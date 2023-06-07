System Administrator
Would you like to be part of building a global IT function where we together find the way forward? Toca Boca and its studios are growing and the IT function needs to keep up.
As our System Administrator your focus will be on Toca Boca and our sister studios Noid and Nørdlight, located here in Stockholm and currently sharing the same office. As a growing company with a focus on high-quality apps, we are in the process of implementing processes and ways of working across multiple gaming studios. You will also collaborate with our owners Spin Master to see what synergies there are and how we can work together with the various systems we all use. You would be working in a beautiful office surrounded by colleagues who are deeply passionate about their work.
What you'll be doing
Your role as the administrator and enhancer of our systems, tools, and services involves resolving technical issues, optimizing infrastructure, and ensuring a seamless digital workplace experience. From supporting network, hardware, and software to implementing improvements in workflows and processes, your expertise will contribute to a smooth operation and enhanced productivity.
Collaboration is key in your role as you work closely with teams to make informed decisions on tools and services, manage licenses and access, and automate tasks for greater efficiency. By streamlining processes and providing the right resources, you empower teams to focus on valuable work, fostering a productive and collaborative environment.
At the heart of your responsibilities lies the commitment to delivering an outstanding IT experience. You will swiftly address technical challenges, take ownership of projects to enhance systems and tools, and ensure that employees and consultants within all three studios enjoy a seamless digital workplace. Your dedication to continuous improvement and excellence will be instrumental in creating a positive and efficient IT environment.
Is this you?
You are an experienced professional who has held a similar position in the past. You have admin experience with either Google Workspace or Office 365. Security expertise is important, including implementing single sign-on, two-factor authentication, or other security measures. Experience in Mobile Device Management and working with AWS or GCP is preferred. Proficiency in LAN/WAN, routing, wireless networks, and Windows networking is required.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English. English is the company language, but Swedish is a necessity for this role.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6 month probationary period. You should already be located in Sweden, as we will not be able to offer any relocation for this position. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties.
