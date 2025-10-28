SWE|Development Professional
We are searching for Development Professional in Finspang, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: 2025-10-01
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Participate in development and maintenance work / projects regarding product standards, technical solutions and functions and contribute to the technical solutions being / becoming cost-effective and quality assured.
Collaborate with procurement and sub suppliers to develop good technical solutions, solve generic issues including root cause analyses, finalize/update technical documentation.
Responsible for installation questions in our order projects by working in the 3D tool NX.
Together with the entire project team, make sure to carry out the design work according to the current schedule.
Create, review and update investigations / documentation within your technical area.
You will have a large network of contacts throughout the organization.
Collaborate with the customer order department and sales department within your technical area.
Experience Profile:
MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent knowledge or experience.
Good knowledge in common norms and standards applicable for process and mechanical engineering and design, specifically PED and ASME.
Experience in pipe design as well as performing and evaluating piping stress calculations is meritorious.
Experience in system design and P&ID.
You thrive in a changing environment with many challenges and like to work in a multicultural environment.
You have a strong interest in technology and learn new things.
You have a very good ability to work in a team, you are structured, driven, take initiative and can prioritize and organize your work in an effective way.
You try to find solutions and feel an ownership of your tasks.
Good Swedish and English language skills are required. Så ansöker du
