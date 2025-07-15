SW Release Manager
2025-07-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Within Connectivity Platform in R&D, we build products that enhance the experience of owning a car. Our teams develop connectivity products and services for our vehicles - connecting them anywhere and anytime!
We are looking for people to strengthen our SW Release team within Connectivity Platform, be the driver to release Software and Documentation, and be responsible for Software baseline from Connectivity Platform.
What you'll do
As a Software Release Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing the entire software release lifecycle. Your key responsibilities will include:
* Create and maintain comprehensive software release plans
* Ensure transparency in release planning by clearly communicating blockers, challenges, and progress towards deadlines
* Generate and distribute regular release status reports
* Evaluate and provide verdicts on release baselines based on collected data
* Prepare and maintain detailed release notes
* Collaborate with stakeholders and development teams to resolve release blockers
* Plan and coordinate test and infrastructure capacity requirements
* Ensure proper documentation and requirement fulfillment for all software releases
* Manage the release workflow and resolve critical bottlenecks
* Review and facilitate approval of exemption requests for severe issues
What you'll bring
We are looking for candidates with at least a BSc degree in Software Engineering or similar field. You should have a strong passion and competence in ECU software release management within the automotive industry, including ECU software development, testing, software branching strategy, CI/CD pipeline implementation, and software release documentation.
Your strong technical background and communication skills will enable you to collaborate with diverse stakeholders, help define software release processes and Way of Working, create software release plans, and drive both internal and external teams to deliver Software and Documentation. You will be involved in continuous improvement of software release processes, focusing on timing and quality.
Experience with the following tools is required: Jenkins, ConfigHub, Victoria, Gerrit, GitLab, Artifactory, KDP, Teamcenter, CarCom, and PIE R&D.
As an ideal candidate, you are fluent in English, possess excellent communication skills, and thrive in collaborative environments with diverse stakeholders. You take ownership of your work and can effectively manage uncertainty and complex problems that may not have clear solutions or outcomes. Ersättning
