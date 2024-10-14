SW Release Engineer
Work Description :
We are now looking to increase our team with an additional SW Release Engineer, responsible for developing an automated process for building and testing software, which is constructed with model-based design and C-code. We use Zuul together with Git and Gerrit as the basis of our CI tool chain. This automated process will handle all the required steps for creating and delivering a binary file ready to be downloaded to our client's vehicles.
You will be a part of the continuous deployment team responsible for:
• Automation and development of the SW Release/Continuous Deployment process for Electric Drives, and for the whole electric propulsion unit, together with teams in other parts of the organization.
• Maintenance of CI toolchain
• Ownership of the releases from Electric Drive SW
Main responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain an automated process to assure software quality
• Maintain and update current scripts/tools to support an evolving software
• Evaluate and develop new tools to support developers.
Skills & Experience Required:
• Master of Science or Bachelor of Science within Electrical, Electronics, Controls Theory, Signals & Systems, Data or Mechatronics
• At least 3 years of relevant job experience from the points below.
• CI or DevOps, preferably from automotive powertrain/e-mob background but not mandatory
• Integration of embedded SW and scripting for automated integration testing
• Skilled developer of Python, C, C++, and Matlab/Simulink
• Strong knowledge regarding the AUTOSAR tool chain
• Experience in working with tools for handling calibration as well as scripting for automating testing towards our Continuous Integration chain.
• Experience from working with GIT, Jenkins, Makefiles, Build Environment.
• Fluent in English both spoken & written
• Automation scripting with Python and you may also know (Bash, Batch, Groovy, Shell)
• Experience working with continuous integration tools and understanding of software
development workflow and processes.
• Experience with continuous integration infrastructure tools (Jenkins, Zuul, and similar)
• Experience working with Git and Gerrit
• Experience in relevant tools and techniques is a plus (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, etc)
• Experience working with Linux/Ubuntu/CentOS
• Prior experience working with C-code and able to read the code
• Working in an agile environment with agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, Safe etc
• Driving license B is a plus
Personal Skills:
Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Open minded, flexible and can easily adapt. Fluent in English in both written and spoken. Driven and able to motivate others. Engaged, organized and innovative. A people's person and a problem solver. Så ansöker du
