SW Function Developer (Power Electronics)
2025-01-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Power Electronics Software department at Volvo Cars is proud of being one of the most successful players within SW development for Electric Vehicles. We are responsible for delivering system solution and SW functionality for the Inverters in our electrified vehicles. Our vision is to deliver the best and most innovated functions to the market and continuously evolve our Software platform.
The Inverter Controls is a team consisting of innovative, passionate and dedicated people with a mix of gender, ages and nationalities. We focus on collaboration and communication within the group, and involve new members by inclusiveness and support to settle in.
What you'll do
In this role, you will be part of the Inverter controls team as a SW developer.
The team is responsible for delivering QM related Inverter functionality, i.e. Mode management, Torque arbitration, HW protection, thermal modelling and Oil pump control.
You will work with model-based development (Simulink) of inverter functions, test the SW on different levels and in different environments like; SIL, HIL, machine rig, inverter rig and vehicle.
What you'll bring
Master or Bachelor of Science within one of Electrical, Electronics, Controls Theory, Signals & Systems, Mechatronics or Power Electronics.
* Experience from one or more of Control Theory
* SW development
* Thermal modelling
* Power Electronics
* Function optimization scripting
* European driver's license
* Fluent English skills, verbally and in writing
* Simulink
You should be passionate about development of complex mechatronic systems within power electronics. You are devoted to driving engineering challenges all the way from business case and concept stage to mass production.
You have background in software development and electronics and are a natural initiator that commits to deliver the team 's deliverables with high precision on quality. You are a team player that contributes and bring out the best from your fellow team members and work actively to increase your work network.
We use Git for version handling, Silver/Testweaver for SIL testing and ETAS (INCA/MDA) for testing on HW so experience of any of these tools as well as Canalyzer, and Sympathy are considered meritorious.
