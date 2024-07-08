SW Engineer / Field Application Engineer
Looking for a Field Application Engineer at client's office in Gothenburg, to support with the "Real Time Applications" product portfolio. Facing a vast variety of customer requests, you answer questions regarding their products and support customers to use them effectively. Working together with an international team of engineers, you will conduct analyses and work together with the developers to develop and propose solutions for customers.
Your Tasks;
• Take care of customer requests and answer product-related questions
• Analyze reported issues, e.g. by recreating customer environments and reproducing them, debugging the software and developing fixes when necessary
• Support product demonstrations, execution of pilot projects and evaluations with our customers
• Work together with the Product Development team helping to understand customer requirements
• Teach customers and colleagues how to use and integrate our software
• Help to enhance and maintain our internal and external knowledge base
Who you are
• B.Sc or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Control Engineering/Theory or similar Solid experience in embedded SW engineering (AUTOSAR experience would be a distinct advantage).
• Awareness for automotive quality requirements (e.g., MISRA C, HIS) and process frameworks (e.g., ASPICE, ISO26262).
• Familiarity with embedded systems design and low-level hardware interactions, ideally with TriCore, ARM, PowerPC and Renesas architectures as well as embedded operating systems like OSEK/AUTOSAR OS
• Willingness to learn and work in an agile environment. Team player attitude within a diverse and multicultural environment
• Strong motivation, customer orientation and communication skills.
• Fluent in English. Swedish language skills are a plus.
