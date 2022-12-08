SW developer for User Plane Packet Core (710072)
About this opportunity
We are a small 5-unit-department with very passionate developers on the mission to build the world's best User Plane. We work in autonomous empowered teams, and we feel pride in making the world a better place, simplify and improving the lives for billions.
For us, building mobile systems that makes remote health care and self-driving cars possible is very motivating. We are just in the beginning of our 5G journey, which will bring us even more possibilities, such as remote surgeries and unprecedented speeds.
We believe that the teams have the best knowledge in their respective areas and encourage creativity, self-organization and provide an environment for independent decision making. The teams consist of 5-7 developers each. Our office is located in the scenic and vibrant Lindholmen area in the central parts of Gothenburg just on the shore of the Göta Älv river.
We are now looking for skilled developers to join our teams!
What you will do
Work with some of the best software developers in Sweden.
Have the possibility to try to set the next world record within mobile packet switching.
Become a specialist in C coding and IP protocols.
Our product
We are responsible for the development and maintenance of the Packet Core User Plane. The user plane handles packet routing and forwarding in the mobile data network between the Internet and the radio networks. All 3G, 4G and 5G mobile traffic passes through the user plane. It runs on several platforms, including carrier-grade routers, virtual machines and containers.
We are market leaders, with mobile traffic from more than 2 billion people passing through our products (40% of the mobile traffic in the World).
Technologies we use
Linux development, Microservices.
C for product implementation, and Java and Python for System Test.
L2/L3, Routing, 3GPP
TCP, UDP, L2TP, TLS
Docker, Kubernetes, GCP, Amazon EKS, OpenStack, VMware
Our products put high technical requirements on the team, including high-performance application development, low latency requirements, multi-threaded programming, embedded development, DPDK knowledge and framework design in the IP Connectivity competence area.
We develop in a Linux environment, and code is committed to Git repositories. We are proud of our modern Continuous Integration and Deployment frameworks using Jenkins with over 2500 commits per month and weekly pre-deliveries to customers.
You will bring
A passion for software development and love to continuously experiment.
Problem-solving skills, you enjoy digging into complex problems.
BSc or MSc level in Computer Science or the equivalent level of knowledge.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible. We encourage you to apply!
In this role you will report to: Manager User Plane Development
Location: Göteborg, Sweden
Kindly note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Västra Götaland : Göteborg
