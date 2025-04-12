SW Developer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-04-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Nynäshamn
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer with a strong technical background and experience in both front-end and back-end development. The ideal candidate should have proficiency in AngularJS and .NET, with a focus on building REST APIs and microservices. Experience with DevOps, CI/CD processes, and AWS services related to front-end development (such as CloudFormation, CloudFront, and S3) is essential. A solid understanding of PostgreSQL and relational databases is also required.
In addition to technical expertise, the successful candidate should be a strong leader capable of guiding and mentoring a team. Experience working in Agile environments and familiarity with Agile methodologies is a must. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required to effectively collaborate with team members and stakeholders.
Key Skills and Qualifications:
Advanced proficiency in AngularJS for front-end development.
Full-stack development experience, with a strong understanding of back-end technologies.
Expertise in .NET, including the development of REST APIs and microservices.
Experience with GitLab, DevOps practices, and CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of AWS services related to front-end development (CloudFormation, CloudFront, S3).
Proficient in PostgreSQL and relational database management.
Strong leadership skills and experience in mentoring team members.
Experience in Agile environments and familiarity with Agile methodologies.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of Scania's electrical systems and/or embedded systems in vehicles.
Experience in Engineering and IT roles, with a background in T&M Frame Agreement.
Work Environment: The role offers both onsite and hybrid work options, with flexibility for remote work coordinated with the team.
This is a great opportunity for a senior software developer who is looking to work in a dynamic, collaborative environment, and who enjoys leading and mentoring a team while driving innovative software solutions.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9282942