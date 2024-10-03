SW Developer
Ericsson AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2024-10-03
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Karlskrona
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Borås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are looking for an additional member to MFS Development Productivity Engineering team (DPE). As a member in the DPE team, you will focus on enhancing the efficiency, effectiveness, and overall experience of software developers. You will work typically around creating tools, processes, and environments that enable developers to be more productive and deliver high-quality code faster.
What you will do
• Building and maintaining custom tools that streamline the development process, such as Queueing tools, Monitoring tools, Performance testing, and other internal CLI tools.
• Developing and maintaining plugins or extensions for Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) to improve developer workflow.
• Writing scripts to automate repetitive tasks for example environment setup, code formatting, and deployment processes.
• Continuously optimizing Continuous Integration (CI) pipelines to reduce build times, improve reliability, and speed up feedback loops.
• Evaluating and integrating new tools into the CI pipeline, such as new security scanners, or code quality tools.
• Monitoring pipeline performance and troubleshooting issues that arise during builds or deployments.
• Providing support to developers who encounter issues with development tools, environments, or CI pipelines.
You will bring.
• Highly developed knowledge to work with modern software development techniques, Java, Python, Bash, Gradle, Spring, Git, Kubernetes, Docker, Helm Gitlab/Jenkins/Github CI/CD.
• Experience working with modern software development processes such as Agile and Lean development.
• Knowledge of practices in software security to ensure systems are robust against potential threats and vulnerabilities.
• Ability to analyze complex problems, identify underlying causes, and advice effective solutions.
• Positive attitude and with a passion to win.
• Proficient English
Additional requirements:
• Good communication skills and ability to conveying technical concepts to various stakeholders, including developers, managers, and clients.
• Mentoring development teams, guiding the team towards achieving project goals.
Location & Flexibility
Position is based in Karlskrona. We target 40% work-from-home. As the selection process and interviews are ongoing, we encourage you to send your application in English as soon as you can. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "754838-42879429". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Raheleh Rouhani +460000 Jobbnummer
8936302