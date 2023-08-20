SW Coordinator
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
For our client within automotive we are now looking for a Software Coordinator. Mission of this role is to provide the team and other stakeholders software packages, which will downloaded in vehicles. It is the SW Coordinators responsibility to make sure that the software package can be used in the systems and to correct deviations that can occur.
Job Description:
• To keep track on releases of software from test and verification activities.
When software is approved, create packages for the complete vehicle
• On software level, support global field test vehicles with adjustments and updates
• Perform software breakdowns on verification vehicles
• Approve the generated software and if it's not approved escalate internally and make the necessary corrections to the SW documentation
• Responsible for documentations on what is to be downloaded and or of any changes in software packages
Skills required:
• Good skills in tools used for software packaging process
• General knowledge in complete vehicle configuration and application
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• work in an organized matter
Good coordination abilities
• Proactive
• Driven, innovative and you have a strong customer focus and a service minded attitude
• Ability to work independently and take initiatives
• Good at problem analysis and have a problem-solving oriented mindset
• Structured way of working and the flexibility to work with a wide range of tasks
• Enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and you like taking responsibility
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SW Coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8043421