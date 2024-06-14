Sustainability Manager - People & Human Rights
2024-06-14
We are looking for a Sustainability Manager - People & Human Rights for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Mission:
As Sustainability Manager you will in this position have the responsibility to drive the compliance and due diligence of the supply network related to protecting people and human rights. You will be part of developing and implementing processes to ensure robust, easy, and efficient mechanisms to comply with applicable forward-looking regulatory requirements and full adherence to the Supply Partner Code of Conduct. In this position you will also be driving internal projects addressing human rights within the supply chain and providing general due diligence expertise to the organization. You will in this position report to the Head of Responsible Purchasing.
Main activities & responsibilities:
Lead initiatives related to the implementation and scaling of the global Human Rights Due Diligence program for the company supply chain
Provide the organization with direction and coaching on Human Rights compliance and due diligence based on current and future regulatory landscape globally.
Together with the team, actively contribute and take part in the buildup, implementation and roll-out of the Responsible Purchasing Roadmap
Qualifications:
The company believes that you are passionate about sustainability and have a track record of working with implementation of ESG strategies in a multinational corporate environment. You have the ability to identify opportunities and risks from a sustainability perspective with particular focus on Human Rights and People. As Sustainability Manager you have an open and holistic mindset, are analytical, and attentive as well as possess excellent communication skills in English - both spoken and written. You are adept and capable of actively engaging with multidisciplinary teams in an international environment and have the ability to build sustainable and trustful relationships and networks.
Required experience and education:
Master of science or equivalent in a relevant field with a minimum of five years of work experience as a sustainability professional within human rights.
Deep understanding within the compliance and due diligence field with focus on human rights preferably in a supply network context.
Experience from driving projects in a multi-cultural / cross-functional environment
Placement:
The position will be located in Gothenburg. Occasional travelling.
About Responsible Purchasing:
The choices the company makes today define the world we live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all actions, our client needs to consider how to reduce climate impact, use the world's resources more efficiently, and conduct business more responsibly. The supply partners play an integral role in realizing the sustainability strategy across the full value chain. With more than 50 000 tier one supply partners worldwide, our client has an opportunity to influence the sustainability transformation throughout the supply chain also beyond tier one suppliers.
Responsible Purchasing is a global function, responsible for developing and driving the sustainability strategy and roadmap. The mission is to catalyze transformational change across the supply chain, to ensure our client can build transport solutions that are sustainable for the future in terms of climate, resources, and people. The company works closely with the purchasing functions to continuously build knowledge and capabilities within sustainability.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
