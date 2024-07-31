Sustainability Communication Officer | SEB, Stockholm
2024-07-31
Are you passionate about sustainability, and want to manage and drive SEB's communication in this important area? Apply today!
SEB is looking for an experienced sustainability and communications professional who within our Brand, Marketing & Communications organisation will drive SEB's sustainability communication and assist the bank's Sustainable Banking unit with their communication needs. In the role of Sustainability Communication Officer, you will work strategically and proactively to build and strengthen SEB's position within the sustainability area, both internally and externally.
You will be part of an experienced team of communications professionals within our Brand, Marketing & Communications organisation, and report to the Head of Media Relations & External Communication. You will work closely with the sustainability experts within SEB's Sustainable Banking unit, including the Head of Sustainability, and act as the bridge between Sustainable Banking and Brand, Marketing & Communications. You will also be working closely with other teams within SEB, including Narrative & Engagement, Newsroom, Investor Relations, CEO Office and Marketing.
Your main responsibilities will be to manage and drive SEB's sustainability communication, both internally and externally, with the overarching goal to continuously build and strengthen SEB's position within the sustainability area and increase knowledge about SEB's sustainability strategy.
About the role
Main responsibilities:
• Packaging SEB's sustainability narrative - mapping communication needs and planning activities and content in all our channels
• Working strategically and proactively to raise knowledge about SEB's sustainability strategy, highlighting initiatives, and providing updates about SEB's sustainability goals
• Preparing and packaging messaging on key topics
• Researching, planning, and producing relevant content
• Assisting Group Press Officers with media enquiries and supporting social-media team and customer advisors
• Continuously updating and developing SEB's website and other communication channels
• Tracking developments within sustainability and the banking market
• Assisting with quarterly, annual and sustainability reports, and with events such as the AGM and SEB's annual sustainability event
• Providing support and assistance to other teams within MarCom
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
We are looking for a person with solid experience within sustainability communication. Experience from the financial sector or a major listed company is considered an advantage. The candidate should be experienced in and knowledgeable about the broader sustainability area and trends as well as about regulation and initiatives such as CSRD, SFDR, the European Green Deal and the EU Taxonomy. You should have excellent written and verbal skills in Swedish and English and an academic education within communication, public relations, political science, sustainability or related fields. The ideal candidate is proactive, structured, strategic and analytical, with a curious mindset, a willingness to learn and take on new challenges, and used to working towards tight deadlines.
What we offer:
• An inspiring environment and a dedicated team of highly skilled professionals
• An inclusive environment where your ambition, talent and curiosity will be celebrated
• Agile and modern ways of working, with remote working possibilities
Ready to take the next step on your career journey?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 12 August 2024.
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-12
E-post: anton.hanni@seb.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
8818446