Sushi Chef ( Restaurant Assistant)
2024-07-07
Join Our Food Truck Team at Sushi and Asian Hub: Experienced Sushi Chef Wanted!
Sushi and Asian Hub, our food truck is excited to announce an opportunity for a talented Sushi Chef to join our dynamic team. If you have a deep passion for sushi and Japanese cuisine, and meet our experience requirements, we want to hear from you!
Position: Sushi Chef
Important: We are seeking candidates with previous experience working in a sushi kitchen.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in sushi and Japanese cooking.
Ambition, a love for sushi, and a passion for Japanese cuisine.
Strong sense of quality, understanding that good food and careful cleaning go hand in hand.
What We Value:
Personal chemistry and professional pride.
An eye for detail and a commitment to excellence.
Outgoing and committed individuals who strive to do their best in all situations.
Responsibilities:
Preparing sushi and some Asian dishes.
Maintaining cleanliness and handling dishes.
Why Join Sushi and Asian Hub?
Be part of a supportive and innovative team.
Showcase and enhance your culinary skills.
Contribute to a guest-focused dining experience.
How to Apply:
If you meet these qualifications and are ready to elevate your career, please submit your resume to sushiasianhub@gmail.com
Elevate your career with Sushi and Asian Hub - where passion meets precision! Så ansöker du
