Sushi Chef (Restaurant Assistant)
Sushi & Asian Hub AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Skellefteå
2025-02-10
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sushi & Asian Hub AB i Skellefteå
We're Hiring! Experienced Sushi Chef Wanted!
Sushi and Asian Hub is growing, and we're looking for a skilled Sushi Chef to join our restaurant team in Kåge and Byske Centrum! If you have a passion for sushi and Japanese cuisine, we want to hear from you.
About the Job
Previous experience in a sushi kitchen is required
Strong knowledge of sushi and Japanese cooking
Passion for high-quality food, cleanliness, and presentation
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining high standards
A guest-first mindset with a commitment to delivering an excellent dining experience
Strong teamwork skills and a positive attitude
Ability to take responsibility and work independently
Can handle stress and adapt to different work situations
Speaking Swedish and having a B driver's license are added advantages
Responsibilities
Prepare sushi and some Asian dishes
Handle cash register and serve guests
Maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen and dining areas
Assist with general restaurant duties Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: sushiasianhub@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sushi & Asian Hub AB
(org.nr 559461-0668) Kontakt
Shehan Thilakarathna sushiasianhub@gmail.com 0722157754 Jobbnummer
9156796