Survey Engineer
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Eskilstuna
Responsible for site surveying and setting-out to ensure accurate positioning of construction works.
Prepare and review surveying plans, and schedule tasks in line with project progress.
Proficient in using total stations, levels, GPS, and other instruments to ensure data accuracy.
Responsible for recording and organizing survey data, and preparing survey drawings and reports.
Coordinate with design teams, contractors, and supervisors to complete survey handovers and verifications.
Participate in technical briefings and provide support to resolve surveying-related issues during construction.
Conduct regular re-measurement of key structures and control points to maintain accuracy within tolerance.
Responsible for daily maintenance and calibration of surveying instruments to ensure their proper function.
Assist in as-built surveys and documentation archiving, providing data for final accounts and acceptance.
Comply strictly with safety regulations and quality standards to ensure surveying works meet project requirements.
Qualifications
Excellent in written & oral in Chinese
Fluent in written & oral in English
Associate degree or above in Surveying Engineering, Civil Engineering, Geoinformatics, or related fields.
Minimum 3 year of relevant on-site surveying experience; experience in large-scale infrastructure projects is preferred.
Good on-site construction organizational skills, communication, coordination andmanagement skills
Good sense ofresponsibility and good sense ofteamwork Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
