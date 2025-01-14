Supporttekniker
2025-01-14
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
Do you have a feeling for customer service and want to contribute to satisfied customers? Do you thrive in a customer-oriented role while developing your skills in IT and technology?
We are growing and looking for two support technicians for our unit in Växjö that handles mobile services for our contract customers.
Ready to make better happen?
As a support technician for mobile services, you will answer questions and help users at Telia's business customers, both small and large. You will work in a case management system and handle a variety of cases that vary in scope and complexity. You will primarily support by phone but also email, in matters concerning most aspects of mobile usage, such as settings, email, Office 365, error reporting, etc. Your tasks will also include order administration, which means placing orders for customers in Telia's system.
You will work in a team of about 10 people where you work together to provide our customers with the best customer experience.
Is this you?
We believe you are a person with a technical interest who thrives in a role where you take responsibility for your own development and drive your work forward. You are drawn to a social role, with the ability to build good relationships, and you're motivated by providing excellent service to your customers. You find problem-solving motivating and have the interest and ability to dive deep into issues. Additionally, you see opportunities in change and thrive in a role with shifting directives and a varied workload.
To succeed in this role, we believe you should have good communication skills and enjoy working in a position with many contact points. You have an open attitude towards others and value collaboration. You are naturally proactive, enjoy problem-solving, and take the initiative. You are accustomed to independently driving your work forward and thrive in a fast-paced and changing environment. Finally, you are thorough and take pride in completing your tasks with attention to detail.
We prefer that you have previous work experience, preferably in customer service and/or as technical support, and that you speak both Swedish and English fluently.
Telia is more than a workplace
With us, you will learn from skilled colleagues across international borders, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work. We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong.
Interested?
If you want to become part of Telia, you are welcome to submit your application. If you want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact me at +46 72 502 21 65 or via mattias.wallin@teliacompany.com
. The recruitment is ongoing, so do not hesitate to get in touch. The last application date is 2025-01-30.
Welcome to Telia - Join us and make better happen! Så ansöker du
