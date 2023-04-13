Support technician
Randstad AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Solna
2023-04-13
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
For our customer in Stockholm/Solna we are now recruting 4 new servicedesk technicians.
About the assignment:
The team consist of around 25 persons working in IT Service Desk in Copenhagen and Stockholm, and they are the single point of contact for IT incidents, service requests and related questions. The support is internal for our customers users in relation to administrative and production systems. Right now, they are facing an extensive transformation which includes the implementation of modern tools and ways of working, with the aim of becoming a more efficient and effective service desk.
In the Servicedesk you will handle IT incidents and service requests from internal users via phone or via structured forms in their IT Service Management tool.
The current scope spans over support related to production and
administrative systems. PC support is excluded at this point.
Responsibilities
Receiving and answering Service Desk phone calls
1 st line support on Active Directory related issues - creating and handing incidents
Single point of contact for the user
Analyze incidents, determine the priority, and escalate to the right recipient
Verify solutions from suppliers, ensure that solution descriptions are understandable and communicate solutions to end users
Coordinate/collaborate with all agents to ensure maximum utilization of manpower
We work according to a shift planning and the working start and ending times varies day by day. Workhours will be between 06:45 - 18:00. In the office Mon-Wed and from home Thur-Fri.
Qualifications
You should as a minimum have 2 years of experience within IT
support function.
Broad knowledge and experience with Active Directory on prem and Azure Active Directory
Understanding of ITSM and ITSM tools, techniques, and how the
technology is used for providing the best possible support
Self-motivated with the ability to work in a fast-moving environment.
Exceptional communications and customer service skills
You can quickly create a high-level overview of the task at hand, at same time while still focusing on the details
You thrive with repetitive tasks from time to time
You are autonomous and take initiatives independently to improve the ways we work in the team, and appreciate a social and team environment
It is an advantage if you have experience of working in Jira Service Management tool, and/or have previous knowledge and experience of ITIL framework
Language requirements:
You must be fluent in English and Swedish, both orally and in writing. You must be able to work during the specified workhours, in the office the specified days.
Personal qualifications:
Have the right mindset, where being service minded and focusing on the user experience is key
Be a team player
Like to work in a changing environment
Be passionate about IT with experience from a service desk, IT
support or other role in IT
Experience
2 years
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201432960". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Nicole Issa nicole.issa@randstad.se +46706613754 Jobbnummer
7656009