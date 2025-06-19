Support Operations Engineer
We are looking for a Support Operations Engineer within Monitoring & Operation Support (ATS MOS) team for a global company in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Start is in September, 2 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The team will consist of three resources in total and work daytime and on-call when needed outside regular office hours.
We're looking for a curious and analytical problem-solver with a solid technical foundation and a passion for service reliability. You thrive in a fast-paced support environment, enjoy tackling complex technical challenges, and take a proactive, customer-focused approach to ensure smooth and reliable operations.
Main job responsibilities:
• Analyze trends and detect anomalies by improving real-time monitoring, logging, and alerting systems.
• Automate operational tasks to enhance efficiency, consistency, and scalability.
• Minimize errors caused by manual processes and human intervention.
• Respond to and resolve complex incidents escalated from the Customer Success Support team (2nd line),
particularly those related to the Intelligent Control Environment (ICE) and off-board autonomous vehicle
operations.
• Request, manage, perform, and deploy urgent changes when no workaround exists for high-priority incidents.
• Collaborate closely with Customer Success Support and engage relevant resources (e.g., product developers,
vendors) to resolve complex technical issues.
• Communicate effectively with stakeholders, providing regular updates on incident status and resolution
progress.
• Lead root cause analyses to prevent recurring or high-priority incidents in the ICE system or off-board
operations.
• Document and share knowledge with onsite teams and Customer Success Support.
• Provide training to build in-depth understanding of ICE and off-board autonomous vehicle systems.
• Participate in major incident reviews and contribute detailed input for incident reports.
• Actively improve incident management processes, with a focus on ICE and off-board autonomous vehicle
operations.
Education
• Degree in Computer Science or a related field
• DevOps profile with relevant background and preferably experience of working in a technical support context
Language
English (fluent), Swedish (optional)
Experience
• Experience in advanced technical operational support is a strong plus
• Proficiency in programming (e.g. Java, Kotlin, C#, or Scala)
• Experience with AWS, CI/CD, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
• Familiarity with tools like GitLab and Jira
• Infrastructure & Cloud: Terraform, Terragrunt, IAM, ArgoCD, Karpenter, Crossplane
• Observability: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, Loki, OpenTelemetry
• Messaging & Data: Apache Kafka, Redis, DynamoDB
• Languages & Tools: Python, Bash, Go, GitLab Pipelines
• Networking & Security: Cilium
Our client is currently undergoing an agile transformation. All candidates should be well familiar and prepared to work agile. This includes agile frameworks such as, e g, Kanban, Scrum, XP. It also includes technical methods, such as e.g. test driven development and automation, and DevOps.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje, Stockholm. Start is in September, 2 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
