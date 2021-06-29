Supply Specialist - ABB AB - Kontorsjobb i Västerås
Supply Specialist
ABB AB / Kontorsjobb / Västerås
2021-06-29
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As a supply specialist, you will be working in the strategic supply team inside ABB Robotic's Customer Service, which is responsible for global spare parts inside ABB Robotics. You will be responsible for one or more commodities and ensure that these are driven in a strategic and professional way. Some of your objectives will be to secure best total cost and continues material availability according demand by creating a long-term strategy and good relationships with our suppliers and internal functions. You will also support in our operative purchasing work and handle quotations from our suppliers regarding purchased material. Negotiations and contract signing will also be recurring tasks of yours. In addition, you will participate in our operational development to achieve increased competitiveness, involve to new product creation process to handle total lifetime view for supply chain point of view, optimized processes and supply chain to improve our performance.
As part of ABB's extensive network, you will work with suppliers from several countries and have great opportunities to grow professionally.
This role is reporting to GPG P&L Manager.
Your responsibilities
Contract management and negotiation.
Collaborative problem solving across disciplines within the area of responsibility.
Participation to a development a high performing supply chain team inside your own commodity area.
Participation for new product development as sourcing presentative.
Project coordination related to sourcing projects.
RFQ handling.
Monitor supplier performance and establish improvement plans as required.
Supplier base management.
New supplier and material implementation.
New material development life cycle management from supply chain point of view.
Budgeting annual cost savings targets, implementation and follow up.
Participation on regional and global commodity teams as appropriate.
Adhere to all company compliance initiatives.
Your background
A Bachelor/Master 's degree in relevant field and preferable of several years work experience in similar area, e.g. supply chain, component technology, quality or product development.
Responsible, attentive and service-oriented with analytic mindset. These qualities are combined with the drive and flexibility required to work together with the whole supply chain area, both internally and externally.
Solution and results focused and always strive for continuous improvements though daily operations or by executing changes in project format. In addition to this, you are a team player who thrives in a position with many development opportunities.
Knowledge of SAP is a merit.
A collaborative team player with strong written and spoken communication skills, in English and minimum moderate in Swedish.
More abut us
Robotics develops, manufactures and markets robots with associated control systems, software, arc welding products, ride paths and motor packages. Through automation, the unit helps manufacturers improve productivity, quality and safety in the work environment. Important customer segments are automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, logistics and electronic, among others. Machine Automation specializes in machine and factory control systems, HMI and motion control. The product range focuses on machinery and equipment manufacturing, and the company is also active in factory and process automation.
Recruiting Manager Henri Varis , +4621-34 41 17, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +4621-32 90 97. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +4621-32 51 94.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. Last day to apply is however August 15, 2021.
We look forward to receiving your application (preferably in English). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Hydrovägen 10
72136 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5835899
