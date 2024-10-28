Supply Planner Marketplace
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Responsible for managing and optimizing the supply chain for marketplace, securing that we have the right garments in the right place, at the right time
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Demand forecasting: predicting future product demand. Follow up of selling & stock forecast to proactively identify needed actions
Inventory management: monitoring stock levels and ensuring that inventory is maintained at optimal levels to prevent over-stocking or stockouts
Supply Chain coordination: collaborating with various departments such as Logistics, WH, Assortment and EU Merch to ensure smooth operations and timely delivery of products
Data Analysis: Analyzing data from demand planning, inventory reports, and other resources to make informed decisions and recommendations. Input on performance and actions related to stock levels, spins and R&D in close collaboration with Key Account Manager
Warehouse: Communicate and follow-up with WH and the Logistics department to make sure that their activity supports the selling and stock goals. Ensure the delivery schedules to partner with Logistics counterpart
Secure products and content on site: deliver on the article creation guideline and ultimately ensure that the right products are live on site
Qualifications
Strong analytical skills and salesmanship
Previous experience in supply planning, logistics, inventory optimization, controlling or merchandising. Previous experi-ence from working with big European marketplaces is a great advantage. Relevant degree in business, engineering or equivalent
Advanced Excel user
Structured way of working: overview and prioritize in a potentially complex environment with a problem-solving attitude
Strong communication skills and strong ability to adapt communication towards different stakeholders
Teamplayer: curious and excited about finding and testing new ways to optimize our selling and stock together with relevant stakeholders
Love for details: strong administrative and coordinating skills
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time role based in Stockholm (Kungsholmstorg 5) starting asap. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application, latest by November 4th, 2024. Interviews will be held continuously. This role will report to Head of External Partners.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process, why we kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a
positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H& M Group Jobbnummer
8980723