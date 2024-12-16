Supply Operations Developer - Disco
Company Description
IKEA Supply services (Sweden) AB is the organization that forms a link between the factory floor and the products on IKEA store shelves. We work with 1600 Suppliers all over the world for home furnishing, transport, logistics and distribution services, components and food.
Supply Chain Operations (SCO) organization with its 700 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimizing replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing Supply Quality.
We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability, and ensuring the right quality for all services.
We are now looking for a new Supply Operations Developer to join our team in Älmhult!
As a Supply Operations Developer you will work to secure excellence in total Supply Chain operational performance as well as contribute to further the development. You will stay in in close cooperation and alignment with all relevant supply chain stakeholders and contribute to reach customer perceived availability at the lowest total cost.
Job Description
As Supply Operations Developer you will:
Lead high-quality communication with supply information among stakeholders from the whole Supply Chain including Retail
Secure operational performance in Supply Chain, always with an end-to-end perspective and the customer value in mind. This includes the handling of risk shortages, flow optimization and slot management on the sender and receiver side.
Challenge and develop the current logistical set-up.
You follow up on execution of the Supply Plan and execution of market relevant plans in connection with the Market Operation Forum (MOF)
Qualifications
To shine in this role, we see that you are:
Curious and Analytical: Strong analytical skills and a curious mindset to identify root causes and develop effective solutions. Self-driven and motivated by challenges, with a focus on improving current ways of working in line with IKEA's vision and values.
Problem Solver: Possess creative problem-solving abilities and a passion for finding innovative solutions. Capable of addressing both operational and tactical issues with a customer-focused approach, while effectively handling complexity and maintaining a clear view of both the big picture and detailed aspects.
Proactive, Self-driven and continuous Learner: Commitment to staying updated with industry trends and best practices, with a passion for continuous improvement and delivering results.
Agile Mindset: Experience in agile environments and adaptability to changing priorities.
Communicator and change enabler: Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present your case clearly and concisely and explain complex topics in an understandable manner. Proven ability to enable change, motivate, lead (both directly and indirectly), and inspire others. Capable of facilitating discussions with stakeholders to reach a common understanding and conclusions. Demonstrated experience in managing complex stakeholder expectations.
Team Player: Excellent collaboration skills with the desire to be "better together" and to work effectively with diverse teams. Integrity and the ability to listen, contribute and establish relationships with internal and external parties, based on trust and a desire to learn from others as well as to share your knowledge.
Fluent in English.
and you have:
A university degree in logistics or a related field, along with at least 2-3 years of experience in logistics, retail or supply chain processes, is required.
Experience with the Discontinued process (UTG) is preferred.
Proficiency in Power BI and Microsoft Office tools.
Any experience with DSP FF, OMS, INOS would be a plus!
Additional information
Please note that the position is based in Älmhult.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Beatriz Paulina Torres Vidana, Supply Operations Development Manager at beatriz.baumberger@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Samuel Karlsson at Samuel.Karlsson@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to receiving your CV and cover letter in English before the 6th of January Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, so submit your application as soon as possible.
