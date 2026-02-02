Supply & Inventory Planner
2026-02-02
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
We are now looking for a Supply & Inventory Planner to join our team in Huskvarna! As a Supply and Inventory Planner you will own the day-to-day supply, forecasting and inventory balancing for our handheld product portfolio (such as chainsaws, leaf blowers and hedge trimmers). You will be the key link between market demand, our factories and suppliers - ensuring plans are realistic, communicated and continuously followed. You will report to Supply Planning Manager, Handheld, Jesper Ankarberg.
About the role:
As a Supply & Inventory Planner you will lead monthly planning meetings and run weekly check-ins on production, quality and deliveries with your dedicated internal Husqvarna factory. You will analyze orders and assortment performance; replenish from the factory based on forecasts and rebalance stock between sites when needed. An important part of your role is communication and keeping our internal sales representatives updated on plan adherence and to make sure everyone is up to date what needs to be done as well as current status.
About you:
You are independent and take full ownership of your portfolio, proactively flagging risks and asking for help when needed. Clear communication is your superpower, you're analytical, and you're comfortable with some repetitive routines that keep the operation running smoothly. You will join a supportive, experienced team of four who look forward to welcoming their fifth team member.
Your skills and background:
Degree in logistics/supply chain or equivalent hands-on logistics experience (around 2-4 years of relevant experience)
Experience in supply and inventory planning, factory/supplier collaboration, forecasting as well as strong stakeholder management
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Knowledge in Swedish is considered a plus, but not a requirement
Location
This position will be placed in Huskvarna, Sweden. We offer a hybrid work set up where you will have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 times a week (50%).
Your Application:
Please submit your application in English, including CV and personal letter, as soon as possible as we review applications on an ongoing basis. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions about the role, reach out to hiring manager Jesper Ankarberg, at jesper.ankarberg@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For question about the recruitment process, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Nina Hallin at nina.hallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
