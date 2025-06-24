Supply Chain Quality Engineer, Lund
Are you a person that thinks product quality is important and are interested in fulfillment processes? Do you like to work in a global environment and be responsible to secure deliveries and products to customer? Do you think it is fun to solve problems together with other people? Then this could be something for you!
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Quality Engineer that will be a part of the Configuration and Logistic Center (CLC) Quality control team at Maskinvägen in Lund.
Who is your future team
You will be a member of the CLC Quality control team.
The team consists of 5 supply chain quality engineers. They responsible for the quality assurance at our 7 CLC Globally (Lund, Bangkok, Budapest, Atlanta, Prague,2x Memphis,). The team support and guide each local CLCs quality organization in all quality related matters. Among other things, this includes auditing, supplier contacts, product inspections and setting processes for quality inspections. The team is also responsible for communication with internal stakeholders, conducting investigations and re-work at the CLCs. They are also a part of the Global supply chain organization and take part in cross functional activities to ensure customer satisfaction.
Your main responsibilities as Supply Chain Quality Engineer are:
* Follow up and analyze both internal and external quality progress
* Maintain and improve processes and instructions at CLC's
* Coordinate quality matters in own team and within Axis
* Work closely with suppliers to monitor the quality of incoming materials
* Lead the investigation of reported issues, implementing corrective and preventive actions to ensure product quality.
* Carry out investigations, lead and follow up rework in production
* Responsible for statistics and KPIs
* Actively take part and lead continuous improvement activities using root cause analysis (RCA)
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement improvements in our processes
Who are you?
We believe that you are an open minded and analytic person with a strong personal drive who pays attention to details. You have a positive mindset and are for sure a team player but also thrive working independently, planning, and managing your own activities. You have good organizational skills as well as ability to see both the details and the big picture making the right priorities. Teamwork is a crucial part of Axis success and as an employee we expect you to contribute to a good and productive work environment working with and supporting your coworkers towards success. To be without prestige is a success factor.
We 'd love to hear that you have/are
* Worked with quality in a production environment at least 5 years
* Strong knowledge and skills in a data analytic tool, preferably Qlik Sense
* Have knowledge in an ERP system, preferably IFS
* Proven experience in continuous improvements, lean activities and quality investigations
* Good general supply chain knowledge
* Knowledge about management systems, ISO9001, ISO14001
It is meriting if you also have:
* Worked in a global organization and collaborated with people from different cultures
* Have experience with digitization and automation
* Fluent in Swedish and English, speaking and writing
* Swedish driver's license
The role will be based in Lund, occasional travel will be considered a natural part of the job. You will in this role be reporting to the Supply Chain Quality Manager.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
