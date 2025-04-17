Supply Chain Planner, Traton Group Supply Planning
2025-04-17
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
If you're ready to take the next step in your supply chain career, and join a positive and high-performing team that is dedicated to improve the efficiency of our supply chain operations, we are looking forward to your application.
Job Responsibilities
As a Supply chain planner, you will play an important role in TRATON's global tactical planning and supply chain planning activities. Working in close collaboration with Supply Chain Developers, you will work towards sustainable supply chain solutions and contribute to the development of necessary processes and tools.
Your responsibilities will include operational and tactical capacity planning for common components, collaborating across brands and functions to create a rolling 12-month production plan that aligns with group demands. This requires collecting and consolidating demand volumes across brands, analyzing data from a planning perspective, and contributing to well-informed recommendations for production plans.
Additionally, you will coordinate and manage cross-brand alignment meetings to follow-up on actions, and ensure efficient operations.
As the group is new, and are in the start up phase of creating processes and tools, you need to enjoy being in an environment that is creating and aligning new ways of working.
This role will involve daily interactions with different stakeholders within the TRATON organization, including production, market, procurement, and supply chain teams from the different brands.
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, you need to have documented experience in supply chain management, and a broad understanding of its processes and challenges.
This is a dynamic and fast-paced role that will require you to handle complex situations - every day will bring new challenges and opportunities for growth. Therefore, you need to be self-driven and comfortable with untangling situations that are not yet clear.
You should possess strong analytical and detail-oriented skills, as well as excellent communication abilities. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
You have strong skills in Microsoft Excel (ex. competence within power query, power pivot, create advanced ad hoc excel models). Familiarity with data-driven analytics tools, such as Power BI, is considered a big advantage. A relevant university degree and/or professional experience in supply chain, production planning, or related fields.
We are looking for a person with a positive attitude, who can contribute both individually, and as a team player. As you will work closely with cross-functional and cross-brand teams to drive alignment and success in operations, this will be crucial competence.
You need to be open to new challenges, and have the ability to adapt easily to new situations. As this is a new role, you also need a drive and willingness to learn and grow with the role as we move forward.
This Is Us
TRATON is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, consisting of brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and International. Through our products and services, and as a partner to our customers, we aim to transform transportation together. For us, sustainable economic growth always includes treating people and nature with respect.
Group Supply Chain Planning is a newly established team which works from a TRATON perspective with Supply Chain Planning. We are currently looking for an experienced Supply chain planner. In this role, you will focus on operational and tactical planning from a TRATON perspective. Being a part of refining processes to be able to secure supply chain capacity to meet the growing demands of our customers.
Why join us?
• Supportive team and leadership: You will join a positive team of experienced professionals who will strive to deliver a great result while also supporting and caring for your development
• Collaborative environment: You will be part of a team that values cross-brand and cross-functional collaboration to solve complex challenges
• Professional Growth: This is a dynamic role that offers opportunities to develop your skills, learn new tools, and grow within a global organization
• Impactful work: You will contribute directly to securing TRATON's supply chain capacity and improving processes that will influence global operations
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-01. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Ernow Rydahl Heléne, Manager Group Supply Chain Planning, helene.ernow.rydahl@scania.com Så ansöker du
