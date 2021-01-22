Supply Chain Manager - Amniotics AB (publ) - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö

Amniotics AB (publ) / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö2021-01-22Amniotics is seeking a Supply Chain Manager / QA who will manage Amniotics supply chain and participate in QA activities for GMP manufacturing of cells under aseptic conditions. Areas of responsibility could also include preparing and reviewing CMC related documents for clinical trial applications as well as having contact with suppliers of facility and other services.The candidate will help improve processes for material and services supply as well as supplier handling to ensure clinical and commercial supply. The position will report to the COO.ResponsibilitiesManage all aspects of supply chain including purchasing and shippingEstablish and manage strategic sourcing of raw materials and production supplies, including materials of biological origin.Manage all purchasing, warehousing activities, receiving, shipping, storage and inventory control while adhering to cGMP regulationsDevelop KPI (Key Performance Indicators) to monitor performanceManage vendor oversight, relationships and selection related to supplies and raw materialsWork closely with the engineering and production teams to clearly understand technical requirements and sensitivities as they relate to manufacturingIdentify and mitigate areas of risk with supplier and vendorsWork closely with R&D to source new materials for future and current projects.QA responsibilities as part of the QA team (e.g. QMS maintenance, quality assurance tasks related to deviations, CAPAs, change controlQualificationsMinimum BS degree in biological sciences, biochemistry, chemical engineering, bioengineering, or related technical field, or equivalent industry experience.Experience in procurement of biological raw and starting materials for biopharmaceutical based GMP manufacturing operations a must.Experience with supplier qualificationExperience with Quality AssuranceExperience with CMC activitiesExperience in equipment procurement, maintenance and validation a plus.Please note this job description is not an exhaustive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change over time. This is a permanent position with a 6-month trial period.2021-01-22Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-03Amniotics AB (publ)5537345