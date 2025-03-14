Supply Chain Manager - Oceanbird in Landskrona
2025-03-14
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. Our strong parent companies provide valuable insights in shipping and industrial production and enables us to have a long-term perspective.
By harnessing wind - a constant and free energy source - we contribute to a more sustainable shipping industry. The wind helped us discover our planet - now it can help us preserve it!
Oceanbird is now moving into the realization phase of our wing sails. During the year to come, we will test our first full-scale prototypes and at the same time prepare for moving into a commercial phase with focus on getting the wing sail out on the market.
What will you do?
You will be responsible for and build up an organization for sourcing, manufacturing and assembly of wing sails. Today we are assembling our first two prototypes in Landskrona. To meet future needs we need to expand here. In parallel we shall develop suppliers and assembly in Asia where the large growth will take place. You will collaborate with the Global Sourcing organization within Alfa Laval but also build our own dedicated organization within Oceanbird.
You will report to the Managing Director of Oceanbird.
Key responsibilities:
*
Develop and drive the strategy for our future supply chain.
*
Develop and manage our test and assembly site in Landskrona.
*
Develop strategic sourcing to ensure that we have suppliers according to our needs.
*
Set up and start Oceanbird hub in Asia.
Who are you?
*
Significant experience from manufacturing and sourcing of engineered mechanical components, preferably from the marine or heavy industry.
*
Entrepreneurship mentality, decisive and solution oriented
*
Experienced in building up supply chains in a global environment.
*
Knowledge from starting up or running business in Asia.
*
An interest in sustainability and a willingness to contribute to a better future
What do we offer?
*
A chance to be a part of something bigger and make a real change.
*
You will be member of the Oceanbird Management Team and lead an exciting journey building up our future manufacturing capabilities that will be vital for our future success.
*
The position is based in Landskrona, but you will have regular trips to our office in Stockholm as well as global trips to visit suppliers and setting up our facility in Asia.
Our core values are:
Pioneering Spirit - We dare to challenge the conventional and break new ground. As pioneers, we empower a revolution.
Natural forces - The power in the wind, in people, in ideas - the natural forces surrounding us all are waiting to be harvested.
Fun & Passion - It 's harder to fly alone - only together can we make a difference. Cooperation and shared passions build our strong team spirit.
Dedication - Dedicated to high-quality and robustness, to offer the right help on sustainability journeys, to be the best. Dedicated to making change.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Jonas Alvan, Product Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union contacts:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
Johnny Hultén, IF Metall, 046-36 65 17
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by April 4th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
