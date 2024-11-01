Supply Chain Coordinator
About Hem
Imaginative designs of obsessive quality.
At Hem, we believe great design can enrich lives. We're an independent design brand and platform for progressive thinking, inspiring the creative community through collaboration, innovation and experimentation.
We collaborate with vanguard designers and renowned European manufacturers in order to bring truly unique furnishings to those who won't compromise on design, quality or sustainability.
Founded in Stockholm in 2016 Hem collaborates with pioneering designer talent from around the world, including Faye Toogood, Sabine Marcelis, Kwangho Lee and Max Lamb.
We are looking for those who have a genuine passion for logisticsand who get motivated by finding smart and efficient ways of moving goods from point A to B. The Operations team is now looking for an Supply Chain Coordinator to join the team!
The Job
Are you looking for an exciting challenge at an international fast-growing startup and where being curious and taking initiatives are highly desirable? Are you also a person who goes above and beyond to provide great value for the customer and loves to work in a collaborative environment together with an innovative team? Then you might be who we're looking for to join us as a Supply Chain Coordinator! As a Supply Chain Coordinator, you will work with Hem's full Supply chain, from procurement and inbound freight to warehousing and last mile delivery. You will have daily contact with Hem's logistics partners in Europe and North America while working side by side with Hem's customer facing teams.
Responsibilities
Ensure that the day-to-day operations run smoothly: Plan outbound shipments and make sure clients are pleasantly surprised by Hem's last mile delivery.
Schedule and follow-up on inbound shipments to our warehouses
Secure transport documentation for monthly reporting
Follow-up on Logistic partners' weekly performance and KPIs, and identify improvement opportunities.
Be the key figure in the dialog and information flow between Hem's Logistic providers and our internal Customer facing teams
Guarantee stock related data (lead time, quantity incoming, stock levels) is up-to-date, accurate, and accessible across all systems and teams.
Drive Operational improvement projects to gradually improve both internal and external processes to maximize team and customer satisfaction.
Assist in improving Hem's customer experience journey - implementing new ways for last mile services, entering new markets etc.
The position is a good fit for you with a proven track-record within Supply Chain and loves the coordinating aspects of the job. You are structured and a prioritization pro that can navigate complex and unforeseen situations side-by-side with amazing team members.
We are looking for you who probably...
Love structure, prioritization, and improving processes to maximize efficiency
Thrive in a cross-functional international role, working with global operations
Have a bachelor education within Business, Supply Chain, Engineering, or a similar degree
Have excellent communication skills (in English) - both speaking and in writing
Gets motivated by new challenges and happily finds creative solutions to daily hurdles
Data driven and learns new software at ease
As a person, you are hands on, take initiatives and contribute with your own ideas and suggestions to develop and improve current processes. You get motivated by achieving results and enjoy fast progress.
Does this sound like you? Then please tell us what sparks your interest with Hem and the role by applying below!
Other information
Target Start: 2025-01-02
Work extent: Full time
Location: Stockholm HQ (with Remote possibilities) Ersättning
