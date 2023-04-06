Supply Chain Coordinator
2023-04-06
Alfa Laval in Tumba is looking for a
Supply Chain Coordinator
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of the global Alfa Laval team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
DC Tumba is a global Distribution Center for High-Speed Separators (HSS), NX decanters, Moatti filters, Fresh Water Technology distillers, pumps, Ashbrook, PureBallast and Tank Equipment.
Order Support Team is responsible for operational purchasing including supply control, purchase order placement, purchase order follow-up and the daily contacts with our diverse suppliers in different parts of the world. We are also in contact with our customers and sales companies around the world.
Who are you
* A positive team player who likes challenges and has a great interest in Supply Chain Management and customer service.
* You are solution-oriented and like to work with continuous improvements.
* Driven by working towards set goals, adaptable to team- and independent work.
* A natural leader that enjoys coaching and supporting your colleagues.
About the job
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator for a temporary position, initially for 12 months.
As a Supply Chain Coordinator, you will be part of a close-knit team called Order Support with joint responsibility for the entire value chain from supplier to customer. Where you will have a large network of contacts both internally and externally (including suppliers, sales companies / customers, warehouses, freight forwarders), which makes the job both varied and stimulating.
We constantly strive to get better and to develop together with our customers, so improvement work is something we work with daily, which you will have a big role in.
What you know
• You hold relevant education
• Supply Chain Management and Service experience is required
• Business system (preferably Movex).
• Microsoft Office
• Proficiency in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information please contact
Fredrik Nilsson, Team Manager Order Support, DC Tumba, fredriko.nilsson@alfalaval.com
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen +46 733 995 684
Bruno Smolic, Unionen +46 708 525 217
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible, no later than April 16th, 2023. Applications sent by email will be disregarded.
