Supplier Quality Serial - 456542

At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Supplier Quality Serial in Västerås, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your production expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will directly report to Peter Andersson (Site Quality Director) you will apply and deploy Serial Supplier Quality Assurance policy in collaboration with Procurement and manage Quality performance of assigned Suppliers.
We'll look to you for:
Responsible for Non-Conformity Report management and Supplier performance for a precise scope of suppliers/projects, after the product validation, the First Article Inspection (FAI) + 3 deliveries.
Perform inspections for low-critical parts
Manage Incoming Inspection activities when appointed SQ inspection leader for the given site
Responsible for Non-Conformity day-to day management, insuring reactivity to inform supplier of Non-Conformity Report (NCR), to replace defective parts and to implement securization.
Animate Non-Conformities Report treatment by setting-up relevant actions plan to reach Non-Conformity Report (NCR) target.
Invoice the Cost Of Non-Quality (CONQ S1) to the suppliers.
Ensure management of Supplier's waiver requests for assigned scope and Suppliers
Organize the retrofit to be performed by the supplier and decide quality wall if necessary.
Secure in a timely manner strong and complete supplier containment actions plan to secure the Manufacturing line
Challenge our suppliers to enforce relevant corrective and preventive action plan, challenge reactivity.
Check the effectiveness of the corrective and preventive action plan of the Supplier, ask for evidences, challenge them and perform supplier's visit. Ensure control plan sustainability (regular follow-up on main suppliers).
Set up and manage Supplier improvement roadmap for non-performing Suppliers according to Supplier Quality escalation process (Green / Yellow / Red status)
Organize reviews with suppliers and visit suppliers' premises as necessary.
Ensure performance of inspection for low critical parts (parts non-included Supplier Part List)
Check the effectiveness of the corrective and preventive action plan of the supplier (ask for evidences, challenge them, and perform supplier's visit do supplier' visit). Ensure control plan sustainability (regular follow-up on main suppliers).
For 'trusted' suppliers: to take part of the Return Of experience (REX) analysis.
Prepare and monitor supplier Quality review at unit level to tackle the Top issues.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master degree in Engineering (electromechanical, electrical, material, mechanical...) or equivalent
Experience in managing Quality tools and problem-solving tools.
Knowledge of the railway or automotive industry (norms, certifications...)
Experience of collaboration with suppliers
Fluent English, and Swedish would be an asset
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
